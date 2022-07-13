LSUA’s Top 5 Moments from 2021-2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Throughout the week, the KALB Sports team will be highlighting the top sports moments from the LSUA Generals this past season, spreading across all sports.

No. 5 LSUA Women’s Basketball

The LSUA Women’s Basketball season did not start the way they would have hoped, losing 13 of their first 15 games, but all that would change when they played their rival Louisiana Christian at The Fort on January 22. The short-handed Generals, who only dressed out six girls for the game, came out hot, leading by 12 at the end of the first quarter. Kelsey Thaxton dropped a season-high 35 points while knocking down six three-pointers. She played the full 40 minutes that game as the Generals pulled off the 81-76 upset win that ultimately fueled them towards a run at the conference tournament.

No. 4 LSUA Baseball

The Generals baseball team might make several appearances on this list, especially with the run they had in the RRAC Tournament in Sterlington. LSUA was just one win away from the conference championship game with the only team in their way being their rival, LCU. The utility man, Cameron Daigle, started the game on the mound and went six strong innings, only giving up three runs and striking out six. However, his clutch moment would come in the bottom of the 8th inning. Down two runs, Daigle hit a three-run homerun to give the Generals a 6-5 lead that would be enough to eliminate their rival and punch their ticket to the title game.

