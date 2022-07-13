Mayor Hall: Alexandria utility bills will be sent out to residents this week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a long await, Alexandria residents will hopefully be getting some relief as Mayor Jeff Hall said utility bills will be sent out in the coming days.

The mayor assures most residents should receive their utility bill by Friday, July 22 .

Utility bills have not been sent out in Alexandria in well over a month due to the city’s networks being affected by a ransomware attack. City officials said the attack affected the utility database, but denied that any information was stolen.

Originally, at his June State of the Community address, the mayor said bills would start being sent out on the first of the month, with a majority of people getting theirs by July 8. However, there was a delay because of a lack of access to the data and the testing for sending out the utility bills was slower than what city officials expected.

Mayor Hall told News Channel 5 that some people could still receive two estimated bills this month like originally planned, but said if not, others could wind up getting two bills in August until they are caught up.

“The main thing is to get back up and going and get bills in people’s hands,” said Mayor Hall. “Citizens are used to getting bills, and they feel very awkward not getting a bill and it could be a little disturbing and a lot of anxiety could be developed. We want them to calm down and recognize that we will start sending bills out this week.”

The mayor did warn that some people could receive higher bills than what they are expecting but said they will be working with residents and the utility department to set up a payment plan.

“We have to be realistic about the fact that everybody financially may have to have some help or may have to be given a little more time to try to pay it, but we will have to work with them,” said Mayor Hall.

City officials said they hope to be in a better place by the end of the month so they can start reading the meters again and not have to send estimated bills.

