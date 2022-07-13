Advertisement

RADE makes multiple arrests in Rapides Parish

RADE made several recent arrests in the parish.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) made several recent arrests within the parish.

  • Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with: expired license plate, flight from an officer-aggravated, possession CDS I 2-28 grams, two counts of possession CDS II 2-28 grams, three counts of possession CDS II with intent with child 12 yrs or younger present, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, firearm possession by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts contempt of court and a parole violation.
  • Elsie Joan Brown, 31, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with illegally carrying a weapon with drugs and possessing < 2.5 pounds of marijuana.
  • Kendrick Demon Tate, 21, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with: possession with intent to distribute CDS II < 28 grams  - methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute CDS II, flight from an officer, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Barnabas Paul Goins, 24, of Glenmora, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS II < 28 grams of Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute CDS II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, probation violation from Allen Parish.
  • Delvin Raynard Gipson, 45, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace (sound amplification system), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

