Senior Showcase: Caleb Davidson is ready to turn things around for the Peabody Warhorses

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses’ star quarterback, Caleb Davidson, is looking to pick things up from the last year. He threw for over a thousand yards and completed over 50 percent of his passes.

Although he enjoys being on the football field, his brothers were basketball players, and they tried to get him onto the court.

“They wanted me to play basketball, but I loved football too much,” said Davidson. “I like being out there with my brothers, but they know my heart was on the football field.”

Playing quarterback is a tough position because of the criticism that comes with it. Whether you win or lose, the results usually weigh on their shoulders and Davidson said he is fine with that.

“I love the game being in my hands,” said Davidson. “I feel comfortable when I have control. I enjoy leading my team on offense. I grew up watching guys like Tom Brady, and I want to be a leader like him and have the control that he has under center.”

Davidson’s game is not limited at all. He can move around in the pocket and get the ball downfield, but he said the strongest part of his game is his knowledge of the sport.

“My IQ and leadership on the field are my strong points,” said Davidson. “As the quarterback, it’s my job to get these guys ready to play and to have an idea where the ball needs to go before I snap the football.”

Last year, Peabody did not win a game, but Davidson said that the new coaching staff and this team are ready to turn the page.

“I feel like we are going to bounce back this year,” said Davidson. “Everybody is dedicated to turning things around, and with the work we have put in during the offseason, I think we can do great things this year on the field.”

