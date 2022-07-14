Advertisement

1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near Los Angeles

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field Division, shows some of the seized approximately 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl that were seized when agents served a search warrant, July 5, 2022, at a home in Inglewood, Calif.(DEA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California.

The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at a home in Inglewood that investigators believe was a stash house with links to Sinaloa cartel traffickers, the DEA said in a statement Thursday.

“This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives,” DEA special agent Bill Bodner said in the statement.

The pills have an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million dollars, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RADE made several recent arrests in the parish.
RADE makes multiple arrests in Rapides Parish
Ben Waites
Cenla native scores all yes votes in AGT audition
Inmate death reported at United States Penitentiary Pollock
Adron Perry Chandler
RPSO asks for help in finding missing person
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest

Latest News

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died
Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
2 shelter dogs tie the knot as they wait for forever home: ‘They are just incredible’
After claiming her prize of $103,909.73, after taxes, she went to a grocery store in the area...
Woman wins $146K in lottery, hands out gift cards to strangers
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses