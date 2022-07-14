AppleTV+ debuts trailer for series set during Hurricane Katrina

(KALB) - Apple has released a trailer for a new upcoming series set during the days of Hurricane Katrina.

Based on actual events, “Five Days at Memorial” tells the story of the exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions amidst the storm’s aftermath.

The limited series stars Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery and Adepero Oduye.

It will premiere on AppleTV+ on August 12.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.