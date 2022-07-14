Advertisement

Ball man arrested for ATV theft

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been arrested following a report of a stolen ATV from the Duncan Road and Esler Field Road area.

Vance Paul Manuel, Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Honda ATV was reported missing on July 8. The victim said the ATV had a dead battery and could not be driven away.

On July 11, an off-duty deputy was approached at a convenience store in Kingsville about purchasing an ATV. The deputy took the information back to RPSO and a search warrant was issued for a residence on Washboard Road in Ball.

Detectives made contact with Manuel, Jr. at the residence, and found a 2003 Honda ATV on the property. Although it was altered and the fenders were repainted black with rhino liner, there were distinguishing marks on the vehicle that were described to RPSO by the victim.

The ATV was returned to its owner and Manuel Jr. remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $20,000 bond.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations, Tioga Substation at 318-641-6010.

