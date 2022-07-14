Cenla native with disability shines in inspiring performance on AGT

(KALB) - A familiar face was shown on national television this week when Ball native Ben Waites performed on America’s Got Talent.

Waites received a standing ovation and three “yes” votes from Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum in his audition, which aired on July 12, 2022, when he beautifully sang a rendition of “True Colors.”

“I’ve never seen so many notifications back-to-back on my phone ever,” said Waites. “It’s just so overwhelming with the support, love and responses. It just continues to become even more overwhelming if that’s possible.”

The southern gospel singer and vocal coach has been making music since he was 10 years old. His voice alone has inspired his local community in Central Louisiana, but his back story has touched the entire country.

Waites was born with a medical condition called AMC, which affects the joints in his body, causing them to lock in place. Despite being in a wheelchair, he said he never let his disorder define him or affect his daily life.

“I tell people too I’m not paralyzed or anything so if you kick me, I’ll kick you back,” said Waites. “Growing up with it and being born with it, it’s just normal. I didn’t lose something.”

Following his performance on AGT, Waites began receiving pictures from others with similar disorders who were awe-inspired by his singing. Waites said it truly is heart-touching to have this kind of impact on anyone born with or battling a disorder.

“Seeing the responses that I’ve seen from the disabled community and the inspiration they are getting from my performance, I feel very undeserving of it for sure, because there’s nothing unique within me that someone else couldn’t do,” said Waites.

Although Waites said there may not be anything unique within him, many people would say he has encouraged others that now look up to him.

Waites said he still has not picked out what song he will sing just yet the next time he performs on AGT, saying he has a long list of songs to choose from.

