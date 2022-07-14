Colfax drug trafficker sentenced for possession of meth, firearm

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man has been sentenced in federal court to 16 years in prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said DaMarcus Lionell Williams, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on May 2, 2022.

Williams was arrested on June 9, 2021, by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Task Force in Grant Parish on an active arrest warrant. During this arrest, his vehicle was searched, and officers said they found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone and buprenorphine hydrochloride pills, a loaded .880 Diamondback pistol, digital scales and three cell phones. Furthermore, they searched Williams’ bedroom at his mother’s house and located 2.3 grams of suspected marijuana, ammunition, and cash.

Williams has prior felony convictions for possession of a legend drug in 2012, possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2016 and distribution of methamphetamine in 2017. GPSO said Williams knew that as a convicted felon he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition.

The case was investigated by the FBI, ATF and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian C. Flanagan and Earl M. Campbell.

