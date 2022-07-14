Economy and Education: Top priorities at Legislative Appreciation Luncheon

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a Legislative Appreciation Luncheon at England Airpark on June 13, where 11 members of the Central Louisiana delegation were in attendance.

“When the business of the people of the state of Louisiana comes up, they are paying attention,” said Rep. Chuck Owen (R-District 30), addressing an audience of about 300 local stakeholders. “They are doing their best to guard your money, to spend it well, to provide a safe environment for us.”

Education and economy were the two issues emphasized most by Central Louisiana lawmakers following the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

“If our area is going to grow and survive, it has to be with skilled young folks,” said Rep. Ed Larvadain (D-District 26), addressing local education investments.

That was the focal point of Sen. Louie Bernard’s (R-District 31) remarks, where he highlighted the legislation attempting to close the gap in the education field, both in recruiting and retaining teachers.

“If everything is predicated on a good educational system for our economic development, then the teachers are leaving. We’re not getting them like we used to,” said Bernard.

With a shortage of about 2,000 teachers statewide, part of those investments this session included removing the Praxis Core test requirement for teachers, a $1,500 teacher pay raise, bringing back retired teachers to compensate for a teacher shortage and making significant improvements to pre-education pathways.

It also means investing directly into local educational facilities, like by funding Louisiana State University at Alexandria’s Student Innovation Center and a $52 million commitment to Northwestern State University.

Lawmakers said those investments in education help to drive economic growth, especially in the Central and North Louisiana region, where the population has seen a decline over the last decade and needs to recruit more business and industry.

“When you look at the kind of assets that we have with England Airpark, you look at the rail assets, you look at the infrastructure assets, you look at the Red River and our ability for transportation and to move that commerce and raw material and finished product out of the region, together with the colleges that we have here and the technical community colleges, as well, the four-year institutions,” explained Sen. Mike Reese (R-District 30). “We are primed for the type of manufacturing that these businesses and industries would go out and target. But we may need to customize those to make sure they’re looking beyond the I-10 corridor in Louisiana to come and locate.”

Legislators said the effort to bring in local dollars this session was a truly bipartisan one. Even with the new district maps, specifically with the state senate map splitting Rapides Parish into six senate districts, the delegation looks to continue working together on issues impacting the region.

“If you look at these six senators up here, this is a group that we work well together on your issues. We continue to strive to do what’s best for this community. And we all have this community in common, and not all of our other communities. I represent all the way up into Lincoln Parish, Ruston and Grambling. Many of these other folks don’t represent those areas,” explained Sen. Jay Luneau (R-District 29), addressing the six-way split of Rapides Parish. “But we work diligently to work on these issues that face this community every time we go to Baton Rouge, and I’m very proud of that fact, and I think that’s going to serve us well in the future.”

For a look at all legislation passed and signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.