Explainer: How Alexandria utility bills are estimated

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents of Alexandria have not received their utility bills in over a month, leaving some wondering when their next bill is coming and if they will be able to afford it.

Debra Toomer has been waiting for over a month to receive her latest utility bill for her Rapides Avenue home.

“I have everything unplugged, everything off, because I’m afraid of what’s going to happen,” said Toomer.

The City of Alexandria said the delay is due to a ransomware attack that disrupted the utility department’s billing service, paired with a shortage of meter readers. Back on June 27, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said residents would receive estimated bills starting July 1 to make up for the delay. Now two weeks into July, residents are still waiting for their bills.

Another Alexandria resident, Mark Turner, believes the city should have taken a more proactive approach in telling residents to budget their money ahead of announcing they would be receiving estimated bills.

“For people, especially those on a fixed income, trying to budget out how to afford these high utility bills that will come during the high usage summer months, I think our city government has a responsibility to educate individuals on how they should be preparing for this,” said Turner.

KALB spoke with Anita Rachal, the assistant customer service manager for the City of Alexandria, who helped explain the bill backup. She shared that for the electricity usage in May, those who were able to have their meters read before the service stopped have received their bills, the last of those were sent out on July 13.

“Those were readings that we had at the end of May that we couldn’t bill for the whole month because the system was breached, so we were able to bill those for the end of May that had actual readings,” said Rachal.

For those who did not get their meters read, the city is now aiming to have estimated bills sent out by the end of this week. For the June billing cycle, everyone who receives electricity through the City of Alexandria will receive an estimated bill.

“We will start with June’s estimated bills come Monday (July 18),” said Rachal.

How are the bills estimated?

The city is using bills from April, May and June of 2021 as well as April and May of 2022 to determine the electricity usage for the estimated bills. The kilowatt usage per hour from those billing periods will be added together, then divided by the number of days in those billing cycles. That number will then be taken and multiplied by the number of days in the billing cycle for the estimated bill. As the estimated kilowatt usage is an estimate, it could be more or less than what was actually used. In the future, the city will send a meter reader to record the actual meter reading. If the home used less than the estimated kilowatts per hour, the person will receive a credit on their next bill. If it is more than the estimated kilowatt usage, the extra amount will be added to be paid on the person’s next bill.

Alexandria residents also hope this situation will put the utility billing cycle back on track. For over a year, the City of Alexandria has been behind, consistently billing customers for around 40 days of service instead of the typical 30 days. This could be due to the fact that in February, five months before the ransomware attack, only four of the 11 meter reader positions for the city were filled, which delayed meter readings and extended the billing cycle.

The estimated bills do not have any late fees or penalties, but they are expected to be paid. City officials have said it could take until the end of the summer to have meter readers back and not have to send estimated bills.

Payment plans for these bills can be made through the City of Alexandria utility department by phone or in person.

