Former player turned skipper: Coach Gautreaux bringing success to alma mater

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Even during the off-season, there is never truly an off day for LSUA skipper Kody Gautreaux.

When he is not filling out the lineup cards, he is lining up the baseball field and even driving the team bus to their road games, but for him, it is all part of the job.

“I get to come to work every day and coach baseball,” said Coach Gautreaux. “That’s pretty much my only job. The other stuff like doing weights and driving the bus can get a lot sometimes, but at the same time, it’s what I signed up to do and what I love to do.”

Prior to the 2021-2022 season, Coach Gautreaux was named the interim head coach, replacing former coach Steven Adams Jr. and taking over the program he once played for less than a decade ago.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotion,” said Coach Gautreaux. “It’s been full circle, and I’ve really just enjoyed the ride.”

As a player for the Generals between 2012-2016, Gautreaux helped lead LSUA to its first national tournament appearance in program history back in 2014 and then again in 2015. However, his journey back to the regionals has perhaps been more difficult as a head coach.

As an interim head coach, Gautreaux was the only full-time coach on staff, having to rely on volunteer assistants to come in on off days or after work to help out at practices and games.

“With one coach, everything is really hard,” said junior infielder Dylan Gaspard. “He can’t look at everyone’s back so it was our job to take it upon ourselves and for the older guys to take it upon the younger guys.”

That band of brotherhood was showcased throughout the season as the Generals clinched the number two seed heading into the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. While in Sterlington, LSUA went a perfect 4-0, including wins over Xavier, Texas A&M - Texarkana, Louisiana Christian and Houston-Victoria in the title game.

Their 13-2 win over Houston-Victoria secured only the second conference tournament championship in school history.

“I’ve been around a lot of teams, but this is probably the most fun I’ve seen a team have collectively throughout my entire career,” said LSUA Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker. “They bought in for one another and everything coach said.”

While the Generals’ season came to an end after just two games in the NAIA national tournament, Coach Gautreaux received the news that his time at his alma mater was only beginning. During the team’s watch party, Unsicker announced in front of the team that Gautreaux’s interim tag had been lifted.

INTERIM NO MORE @CoachGautreaux has officially been named head coach of @lsuabaseball! pic.twitter.com/YmuwkLwx1c — Alex Orenczuk (@AlexOrenczuk) May 12, 2022

“I don’t know if it’s truly set in yet,” said Gautreaux. “Maybe 10, 20 years down the line, it’ll be something that I always remember and be really cool but for right now, it’s just kind of head down, and let’s get moving towards the next season.”

The 2022-2023 season will be the first official season with Gautreaux as the head coach at LSUA.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.