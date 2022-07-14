Inmate death reported at United States Penitentiary Pollock

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate from the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock died on Tuesday morning.

Staff at the facility found Mark B. Harris, 55, to be unresponsive around 9 a.m. on July 12. Emergency medical services were requested and Harris was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said no staff or other inmates were injured at the time and the public was not in any danger.

Harris was sentenced in the District of Columbia to an aggregate life sentence for possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, destruction of property, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, murder while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon. He had been in custody at USP Pollock since April 17, 2014.

