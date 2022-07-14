Advertisement

Jury seated for penalty phase of Kevin Daigle first-degree murder conviction

Jury selection is set to begin in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Daigle, accused of...
Jury selection is set to begin in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Daigle, accused of killing Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.(Lafayette Parish Jail)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A jury has been seated for the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction.

Daigle was convicted of killing Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent when Vincent stopped to help him on the side of the road in 2015.

A jury sentenced Daigle to death, but an appeal was raised whether a juror was appropriately qualified to serve. The conviction stood, but the sentencing is being heard by a new jury.

The new jury was picked in Baton Rouge and will be transported to Lake Charles Friday. Opening statements are to begin Saturday.

Authorities say Daigle also killed his roommate, Blake Brewer, before killing Vincent.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City Attorney Shane Williams elected president of Alexandria Bar Association

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jim Smilie
Williams has served as the City Attorney since January of 2021.

Forecast

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast

News

LDWF schedules drawdown on Cotile Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LDWF
During the drawdown, lake users are advised to use caution

News

Ball man arrested for ATV theft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
A man from Ball has been arrested following a report of a stolen ATV.

Coronavirus

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast

News

RPSO asks for help in finding missing person

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Adron Perry Chandler.

News

Inmate death reported at United States Penitentiary Pollock

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate from the United States Penitentiary Pollock

News

Celebrate National Ice Cream month with a new flavor from Blue Bell: Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blue Bell
Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor, Oatmeal Cream Pie.

News

Vernon Parish inmates helping their community with “People Helping People”

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Crimson Jeffers
Two Vernon Parish inmates are making the rounds and reaching out to those who could benefit from hearing about lessons they have learned.

Forecast

7/14/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tyler is tracking some heat relief and scattered rain chances on this Thursday. Details here on this Thursday morning!