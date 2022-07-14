LDWF schedules drawdown on Cotile Lake

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Rapides Parish Police Jury have scheduled a drawdown on Cotile Lake in Rapides Parish for hydrilla control, organic reduction and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the amount of hydrilla in the lake.

The water control structure is scheduled to open on September 6, 2022, and the lake should dewater at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per day. The water will be lowered to 8 ft. below the normal pool stage. The Cotile Lake control gates are scheduled for closure on January 10, 2023, to allow the lake to refill for winter and early spring recreational activities.

During the drawdown, lake users are advised to use caution, as numerous obstructions normally not seen are present.

This action is a necessary component of LDWF’s integrated management plan to control overabundant aquatic vegetation growth and to improve access for recreational activities. An annual cycle of high and low water fluctuation can provide beneficial effects similar to a natural overflow lake system.

For additional information regarding the drawdown, contact Rick McGuffee, LDWF Biologist, at rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov or (318) 487-5307.

