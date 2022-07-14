RPSO asks for help in finding missing person

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Adron Perry Chandler, who has been reported missing since July 11.

Chandler is described as a 44-year-old white male, 5′10″ tall, 155 lbs., and of medium build. He has brown hair and green eyes

RPSO said a friend reported Chandler missing from his residence in Deville. No vehicle or clothing information was available.

If anyone has seen or has information about Adron Perry Chandler, you are asked to contact Detective Eddie Andrus at (318) 641-6000, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

