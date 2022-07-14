State Sen. Louie Bernard will not seek re-election

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Sen. Louie Bernard (R-District 31) announced he will not seek re-election for another term in the state senate in the 2023 election.

While the news had been circulating around Baton Rouge, it was first announced by LA Politics Now reporter Jeremy Alford in a tweet on June 7, the announcement at the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Appreciation Luncheon was the first time Bernard addressed the topic at an event with constituents.

Bernard was elected to the state senate in 2019 for District 31, which serves Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, Red River, Sabine and Winn Parishes. His current term ends in 2024.

”Me not running again is the most uncomplicated thing there is,” said Bernard. “I’ve been in public life for 44 years, and I’ve had my family in the rearview mirror an awful lot. It’s just time to do that. I wanted to make that announcement early because we have a big territory in District 31, and I think it’s fair to whoever’s gonna run to give them time to organize a campaign, raise money and get things going. And so we’re gonna sprint to the finish. We’ve got another year to go. But I’m looking forward to being with my grandchildren.”

Bernard served as Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court from 1991-2016.

State Rep. Alan Seabaugh (R-District 5), of Shreveport, launched his official campaign for the vacant seat in District 31 on June 14.

