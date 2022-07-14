USL plans to bring men’s and women’s soccer teams to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United Soccer League today announced it has entered an exclusive partnership with USL NOLA, a group dedicated to bringing a professional soccer club to Greater New Orleans with the intent to launch a USL Championship men’s team by 2025 and a USL Super League women’s team.

Leading USL NOLA are principals Warren Smith and Jamie Guin, who collectively have amassed an impressive list of success stories in the soccer and sports industry. Smith and Guin have spent the past six months meeting with community and soccer leaders while identifying potential stadium solutions for its home matches. In the weeks ahead, the group looks to gather community feedback on club identity, possible stadium locations, matchday experience and more.

“It’s no secret that New Orleans is primed, ready, and probably overdue for professional soccer,” said USL COO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis. “It’s a global destination with unmatched heritage, culture, and local pride – qualities that perfectly match a community-focused USL Championship club. Warren Smith and Jamie Guin are extraordinary, proven club builders, and we are excited to pursue their vision with USL NOLA and the people of New Orleans.”

USL NOLA will launch an extensive outreach campaign to gather community input from New Orleanians to learn and guide the club in its efforts. USL NOLA intends to co-create the club with the community to ensure the organization embodies New Orleans’ “lively spirit and energy.” A series of fan engagement sessions hosted by USL NOLA will play a vital role in the club’s development.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the efforts to bring professional soccer to the Crescent City,” said Guin. “As someone who has been humbled and fortunate to grow up in the Gulf South region and work in the professional sports industry my entire career, this project inspires me personally and professionally.”

Fans can participate in an initial USL NOLA survey or sign up for email updates at www.uslnola.com.

