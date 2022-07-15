Advertisement

Bastrop man killed in Rapides Parish crash

(KBJR)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 62-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 East on Friday morning, July 15, around 3:00 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said that Byron Williams, Jr. of Bastrop was driving a 2014 Commercial Freightliner westbound on Hwy 28 East near the Holloway Community. For unknown reasons, Williams, Jr. exited the road and hit a culvert and fence. After he struck the fence, the Freightliner became engulfed in flames.

Williams, Jr. was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

