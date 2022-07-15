‘CENLA 4WARD’ program recognizes young professionals under 40

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Young Professionals Group of Cenla and the Cenla Chamber of Commerce have a new recognition opportunity for emerging leaders and community champions in Central Louisiana.

The CENLA 4WARD program is an initiative of YPG and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce to honor those under 40 years of age who are making an impact and improving communities in the 12-parish region and beyond.

It recognizes individuals who exhibit the four pillars that move communities forward: community involvement, industry impact, leadership and professional distinction and passion and perseverance.

“We are excited to revive the tradition of recognizing the determination and leadership of Central Louisiana’s young professionals with CENLA 4WARD,” said YPG President Caitlin Chelette.

Nominations are now open at www.ypgcenla.org and will be open until September 15. Both businesses and individuals can submit online nominations.

“This program is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation and recognize them for their contributions to our local industries, service groups and the community as a whole,” said YPG Leadership Board Secretary Sarah Laborde.

Nominations will be reviewed by a panel of judges and an awards banquet will be held on December 8.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.