Fiery exchange with former La. lawmaker caught on camera

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana state senator was caught on camera saying he’d “go to the sheriff” to report an Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy who criticized his so-called speeding habit.

Troy Brown (Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)

One-time politician Troy Brown now faces public intimidation and speeding charges for his actions.

Brown was riding along LA-398 on July 2 when an Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy pulled him over shortly after midnight, records show.

WAFB-TV requested and received footage from the responding deputy’s body camera.

**NOTE: The body cam video has been edited.

Both the deputy and Brown almost immediately exit their vehicles and shake hands. The deputy says Brown was clocked going 78 miles per hour, more than 20 miles over the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour.

Then, after a little prodding by Brown, the deputy reveals he previously pulled Brown over for speeding in 2019.

The deputy returns to his vehicle with Brown’s driver’s license to check Brown’s record. As he scrolls, he remarks that, “[Brown has] an issue with speeding.” Moments later, the deputy is heard, almost incredulously, commenting that “everything is dismissed, dismissed.”

When the deputy attempts to present his findings to Brown, things take a turn.

“Mr. Brown, you’ve been stopped a total of five times for speeding,” the deputy says.

“I done been stopped over 100 times for speeding,” responds Brown.

When the deputy clarifies that he’s referring to traffic stops that happened between 2019 and 2021, Brown goes on to say that he has been pulled over more than five times.

That’s when things escalate.

“I’m 50 years old. I don’t need [inaudible] counseling. If you’re going to [write me a ticket] then [write me a ticket],” Brown says.

The deputy demands Brown’s license again and the two briefly argue.

“I don’t want to have to go to the sheriff and tell him that you’re counseling me on the side of the road. If you’re going to write me a ticket, write me a ticket,” says Brown. “You gave [the driver’s license] back to me and you want me to hear you counseling me,” Brown argues, license in hand.

“I’m just telling you that you need to slow down. It’s a habit. Or, I’ll go ahead and arrest you” the deputy says.

That’s when Brown mentions he does not have an issue with the deputy writing him a ticket and says, “if you’re going to do your job. Do your job. I don’t need a counseling session, because I’ll go to go see the sheriff tomorrow.”

Almost immediately, the deputy slaps cuffs on Brown and places him in the back of his unit.

When a second deputy arrives at the scene, the responding deputy is caught on camera venting about Brown’s actions.

“What you going to the [expletive] sheriff for? Now you’re above the law? The last time someone went to the [expletive] sheriff I was wrote up and suspended. So now you’re intimidating? What are you trying to do now?”

The incident is not Brown’s first time facing legal troubles.

Brown, a Democrat from Geismar, left the political world amid two domestic violence incidents.

In one of the incidents, Brown was accused of biting a woman and throwing a television set to the ground during a violent argument at their home.

Brown pleaded no contest in both situations.

Shortly before the Louisiana Senate was set to discuss whether Brown should be expelled from the legislature, Brown chose to step down.

