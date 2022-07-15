Former General Mark Hammond returns to LSUA as new women’s soccer coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria women’s soccer program has a familiar face as the head General this season. Mark Hammond was a part of the very first men’s soccer team in 2014 and is hoping to turn the women’s program around.

When he was offered the position, he said it was a no-brainer because he wants to give back to the soccer program that has given so much to him.

As he is going into his first season as head coach, there will be sixteen returning Generals along with ten he has been able to recruit, and six of them are international players.

Hammond said he wants to put his stamp on the program that went 6-8 last season and that starts with a new foundation and high expectations.

“I want our players to have grit,” said Hammond. “I have said multiple times to players that the reason why most teams are not successful is because when they face adversity they fold, or they quit. For me, on the other side of adversity is success.”

Hammond returns to LSUA from coaching at Missouri Baptist University.

“I think having a bigger squad is important because every day you have to come here and outwork, whoever is in front of you or behind you in your position. If we can install that every day, where we are coming out to be competitive to earn the jersey or earn the minutes on the turf, then, I think that we can push the program in the right direction.”

Hammond hopes to build the foundation of the LSUA women’s soccer program on discipline, responsibility, accountability, successfulness and grit.

