Lizzie Felter announces candidacy for Alexandria City Council District 4

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Felter
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Felter(Elizabeth "Lizzie" Felter for Alexandria City Council)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Elizabeth “Lizzie” Felter has announced her candidacy for Alexandria City Council District 4.

Felter is a mother of two and lives on Polk Street with her husband, Alex.

“Last year at this time, I was anxiously deciding whether I should step into unknown territory and run for city council- I saw the need and felt the call to be a part of the solution,” Felter said. “My promise was to serve on the council with unity, bringing people together and working with excellence, and that is still my promise. My goal was to have effective communication from the residents of Alexandria to the members of the Administration, and that is still my goal. My hope was to make decisions with integrity so that our local government is doing what is right for our community, and that is still my hope. Last year at this time, there were many things that needed to change - I still want that change for our city and that’s why I am excited to announce that I will be running for District 4 City Council. Now is the time to come together and be a positive light of progress for our community. I am committed to change Alexandria for the better, and I would love to invite you to join me.”

