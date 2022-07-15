‘Lord of the Rings’ series gets new trailer

(CNN) - Amazon has released a trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The highly anticipated series is set thousands of years before the original films.

It features familiar middle-earth inhabitants, including dwarves, humans, elves and a breed of hobbit.

The series focuses on Sauron’s rise to power.

“The Rings of Power” premieres September 2.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.