Change of Command: JRTC & Fort Polk welcome back B.G. David Gardner as Commanding General

Brig. Gen. David Gardner
Brig. Gen. David Gardner(KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - During a command change ceremony on July 11, 2022, Brigadier General David Gardner replaced Brigadier General David Doyle as the Commanding General of the installation.

He came to Fort Polk from Fort Hood in Texas, where he served as the Commander of the U.S. Army Operational Test Command. Brigadier General Gardner is no stranger to Central Lousiana, as he previously served as the commander of JRTC Operations Group from 2018-2022.

B.G. Gardner told us that returning to Fort Polk was like coming home.

“It’s really been a homecoming, there’s been lots of hugs and lots of friendly faces,” said B.G. Gardner.

B.G. Gardner said the JRTC training has advanced since his tenure as the Commander of the Operations Group, as it is constantly changing and improving based on potential threats around the world.

“One of the things JRTC does very well is following our adversaries, potential adversaries, threats like we’re seeing across the globe right now and making sure that we are adapting and updating our training,” said B.G. Garnder. “We continue to be a crucible, that’s what the Army wants us to be, and to do that as our units get better we have to continually get better as the training center.”

He also made sure to give credit to the Central Louisiana community for its continued support of JRTC and Fort Polk and the 20,000 soldiers and family members that live on post.

“When I say that it’s the best place to live, it’s because of the community on the installation, and it’s because of the community outside of the installation,” said B.G. Garnder. “We can be on a first name basis, we know the faces of the mayors, the school superintendents, the principals, the liaison officers, the storekeepers. It really is the parishes and the cities that surround us when we talk about community, it’s just fantastic support.”

