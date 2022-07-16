Natchitoches Police arrest individual with two counts of attempted second degree murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. - A local man was charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, following an incident on Friday July 15.

At around 1:14 p.m., NPD responded to a disturbance at a store in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue.

While officers were heading to the business, they were notified that a vehicle was shooting at another car on Parkway Drive near South Drive. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Keyser Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, Adrian Middleton, 33, of Natchitoches, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder for shooting at the two occupants inside the car on Parkway Drive.

The two occupants of the car that was shot at were also arrested. Kourtney King, 24, and Corteze King, 21, were arrested and charged with simple battery for hitting Adrian Middleton inside the store on Keyser Avenue.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.

