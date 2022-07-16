Ready for a Fresh Start: LSUA men’s basketball team itching to hit the court

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Basketball season may seem far in the distance, but for the Louisiana State University of Alexandria Generals, they are ready to hit the court and get to work.

The Generals finished this past season with a 10-4 record in the Red River Athletic Conference but could not find their rhythm during the RRAC tournament, as they lost to LSU Shreveport by 50 points. The Generals were an automatic bid in the 2022 NAIA tournament, but they lost in the first round to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

Despite the outcome of last season, the Generals are heading into this season with new faces and new standards.

Head coach Larry Cordaro will be heading into his 9th year as the head general and said every season feels like his first because there is always a fresh start.

“We are finishing up our recruiting class, and we like the pieces we are bringing in,” said Cordaro. “It will be up to how hard we work, and how bad these guys want it. I want to let them know what is at stake here at LSUA.”

“We haven’t had the best two years,” continued Cordaro. “It has been us. It is internal. I have to make sure that I am doing a better job within our program.”

The Generals had a team that was full of talent, but many of the players said that there were a few key components missing last year that must be implemented to have a successful team.

“Chemistry that is the number one,” said Generals guard Jason Perry III. “Hanging on and off the court with each other, that is how we get stronger mentally and physically with each other. Just gelling and having that unspoken connection.”

Generals center Hunter Strickland did not see the floor many times last season but will be a big contributor in the paint for LSUA this season.

“Transitioning from off the court and talking to my teammates on the court is my goal,” said Strickland. “I want be somewhat of a floor General and to communicate as much as possible.”

In 2018, the Generals won the RRAC title and have struggled to clinch another one, but the mindset for the upcoming season is clear.

“My team goal for this year is to win conference no matter what and go to Kansas, and win that too,” said Perry. “I am super confident. I want that so bad, more than anything. I want to win.”

The Generals will practice soon and the mentality is becoming one of the best teams in program history.

