2022 MLB Draft: LSU infielder Jacob Berry has been selected No. 6 overall by the Marlins

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - LSU infielder Jacob Berry has been selected No.6 overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2022 MLB Draft. Berry is the highest drafted Tiger since Alex Bregman was drafted No. 2 overall by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft.

In his first season in the Southeastern Conference Berry had a .370 batting average with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI, and 47 runs scored. In conference play, he hit .400 with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

A product of Queen Creek, Arizona Berry was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a second-team All-American selection by Perfect Game and the NCBWA and was named to a third-team All-America from Collegiate Baseball. He was also a second-team All-SEC selection as well.

The Arizona transfer was the Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year in 2021 and he played in all 63 games with 62 starts. He had a .352 batting average with 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs, and 70 RBI.

He was a consensus All-American and Freshman All-American and was a Pac-12 All-Conference selection and led the Pac-12 in RBI, triples, total bases with 167, and extra-base hits with 41 and ranked among the top 10 players in the conference in runs, hits, doubles, home runs, walks, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage

