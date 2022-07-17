Advertisement

ASH head football coach Thomas Bachman hosts first football camp

ASH Head football coach Thomas Bachman will host his first football camp for kids grades K-8th on July 25-28.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -ASH Head football coach Thomas Bachman will host his first football camp for kids grades K-8 on July 25-28.

The football camp has been in the works for a few years now and will be held at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria.

“This is a community thing,” said Bachman. “Obviously, it will be our staff, but it is not necessarily about where you are going to end up going to school. We just want to introduce the game, and the more kids we can get playing football, the better off we are all going to be.”

The kids in grades K-5 will be taught the fundamentals of the game, and the goal for kids in grades 6-8 is to teach them how to be the best at the position they want to play.

Stepping on the field as varsity player is just around the corner for the young athletes.

“We want to try to create more opportunities as we move forward,” said Bachman. “I hope this is just the start of something bigger, where we grow the game of football here in Central Louisiana.”

There is another chance to register on Sat. July 23 at ASH Stadium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

