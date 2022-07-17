Advertisement

DCFS reports SNAP outage

The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) released a statement on Sunday, July 17, confirming the (SNAP) benefits system is down.

Here is what DCFS released:

DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied. We regret any inconvenience this issue has caused our EBT card holders and we anticipate the issue to be resolved later today.

EBT recipients can call the LifeInCheck EBT Call Center (1-888-997-1117) or use the LifeInCheck EBT smart phone app for their balance or to report their card lost, stolen or damaged. Card holders should ask retailers if the merchant will support a manual voucher for SNAP purchases until electronic purchases are restored. Some retailers have this capability.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchitoches Police arrest individual with two counts of attempted second degree murder
The body cam of a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office captured a fiery exchange...
Fiery exchange with former La. lawmaker caught on camera
Ben Waites
Cenla native scores all yes votes in AGT audition
Adron Perry Chandler
RPSO asks for help in finding missing person
Bastrop man killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

ASH head football coach Thomas Bachman hosts first football camp
ASH head football coach Thomas Bachman hosts first football camp
Time to show out: LCU Football hosts fourth camp
Time to show out: LCU Football hosts fourth camp
On Saturday, July 16, Cajunman Sneauxballs hosted a fundraiser event for Vidalia Junior High, a...
Food truck holds fundraiser for Vidalia Junior High
Sneauxball Fundraiser
Sneauxball Fundraiser
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast