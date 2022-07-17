Food truck holds fundraiser for Vidalia Junior High

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, July 16, Cajunman Sneauxballs hosted a fundraiser event for Vidalia Junior High, a school in Concordia Parish that was severely vandalized on June 26.

When police searched the building they found nearly every classroom had been vandalized, computers and smartboards were destroyed, inappropriate messages were spraypainted on the walls, and the building was flooded as the vandals clogged drains and left the water running.

Now, Vidalia Junior High is accepting donations to help buy new teaching aids and equipment and to repair the damage. Cajunman Sneauxballs helped fundraise by donating 100% of the proceeds it made at the event to the Vidalia Junior High fund.

Manager of Cajunman Sneauxballs, Kenneth Blanchard, explained what inspired him to host the event.

“My wife is a teacher and her friends are teachers,” said Blanchard. “They can feel what those teachers, you know you walk into your classroom and its destroyed, years of building learning aids and it’s just gone. So, it’s just a little solidarity and knowing what they’re going through and something we can help out with.”

In total, $400 was raised for Vidalia Junior High.

