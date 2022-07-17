Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) officer died from a sudden medical event while on the job.

On July 17, with saddened hearts, the Natchitoches Police Department announced that while working in the downtown district of Natchitoches, Officer Brian Olliff died. Olliff reportedly had an unexpected medical event that ultimately led to his death.

Olliff was a veteran officer who dedicated 20-plus years of service to the Natchitoches community. NPD asks that the public keep Olliff’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

NPD says more details will be released once his funeral arrangements have been set.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.