Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man

He’s believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312
MISSING: David Ledoux, 61, of Provencal, stands about 5’9” tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PROVENCAL, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for 61-year-old David Ledoux.

The Provencal man stands about 5′9″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.

Ledoux’s wife discovered him missing the morning of Sunday, July 17. He last was seen at his residence on Robeline Provencal Road at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

He suffers from a severe medical condition that may impair his judgment, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Ledoux to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (318) 357-7858, 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

