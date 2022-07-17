Time to show out: LCU Football hosts fourth camp

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The Louisiana Christian University Wildcats hosted their fourth and final football camp. There were players from all over the state ready to show up and show out for the LCU coaching staff.

Hundreds of guys have come to Wildcat field for the past two months, but this time there were significantly more guys that stepped on the field.

There were many players who attended the camp from high schools around the Central Louisiana area such as Holy Savior Menard Central High School, Alexandria Senior High School, and Grant High School. LCU head football coach Drew Maddox said the fourth camp had more players attend that are not from in this area.

The potential prospects went through different drills as the coaches watched to see who brought their A-game, and who has the talent to take their skills to the next level and potentially become a Wildcat.

“There are about 135 guys around us right now,” said Coach Maddox. “This will be our biggest camp. Which is a good thing, and we are getting close to season mode now. We are ready to roll, and get this last camp in and see some good players, see who we want to zone in on here right before the season starts.”

Coach Maddox stressed that the final camp focused on two things, speed and being ready to compete.

“The biggest thing for us is that this is a camp where we are going to see their skills,” said Maddox. “I want to see guys that can run fast, and I want to see guys that can compete that is always what we look for. Being able to compete has kind of been our deal since I got here. I want to have speed, and we want to compete.”

Throughout the four camps, there were 34 players who went home with an offer that fans may see in a Wildcat uniform next season.

