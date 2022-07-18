Advertisement

Global heat records are outpacing cold records by 10-1, data shows

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188...
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heat records are far outpacing cold records across the globe so far this year.

It comes as the U.S. and Europe brace for a wave of dangerously high temperatures.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.

A climate scientist at Princeton University says the record imbalance is a sign of climate change.

Studies have shown extreme heat will increase in frequency, intensity and duration because of global warming, and that extremes will occur more frequently on the hot side compared to cold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchitoches Police arrest individual with two counts of attempted second degree murder
Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff
Funeral information for Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff
WATT matters
Cleco Watt Matters energy-savings campaign continues with a fourth focus area: Budget For It!
Officer died while on duty in downtown Natchitoches.
Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own
On Saturday, July 16, Cajunman Sneauxballs hosted a fundraiser event for Vidalia Junior High, a...
Food truck holds fundraiser for Vidalia Junior High

Latest News

Shuttered Bistro on the Bayou restaurant in the England Airpark area of Alexandria, La.
Bank president vents about legal battle with “England Uneconomic Authority” over shuttered hotel, restaurant
Bank president vents about legal battle with “England Uneconomic Authority”
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s ban on water for voters challenged in court
Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff
Funeral information for Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon