Judge makes decision in La. abortion trigger law

Abortion rallies are drawing pro-life and pro-choice crowds across the nation.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge has extended a temporary restraining order through tomorrow that blocks Louisiana’s ban on abortions.

District Judge Donald Johnson, who made today’s decision, also issued a temporary restraining order last week that blocked the enforcement of the ban until today’s hearing.

Monday morning, Johnson asked the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office for more information to be presented to him by tomorrow morning. At that time, he will decide whether to extend his order for a longer period of time.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. Louisiana has “trigger” laws that were designed to go into effect immediately after the reversal but a lawsuit was filed claiming the state law is unconstitutionally vague. There have been back-and-forth hearings since.

The statewide abortion ban does not have exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

