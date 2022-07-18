Lawnmower, bike helmet being recalled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of lawnmowers is being recalled due to injury concerns and some bike helmets need to be returned.

John Deere is recalling one of its popular lawnmowers after reports of minor injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for the John Deere XC80 and XC90 lawn tractors.

The wheel hubs on these John Deere tractors were not manufactured correctly. Due to this issue, the wheel hubs can fail.

You are asked to stop using them and contact John Deere so the issue can be fixed for free.

Also, the Tony Hawk Silver helmet is being recalled because it does not comply with safety standards. The helmets were sold exclusively at Walmart.

So, if you have one of them, you need to contact Sakar, the company that makes the helmet, to get a refund.

You can reach it by emailing sakar@support.com.

