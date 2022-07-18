Many’s Tackett Curtis commits to University of Southern California
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KALB) - Tackett Curtis, Many’s four-star linebacker, has committed to the University of Southern California.
Curtis made the announcement on social media on July 18, 2022.
Ohio State and Wisconsin were other options under consideration.
Curtis is coming off a season where he recorded 103 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery.
