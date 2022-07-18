Many’s Tackett Curtis commits to University of Southern California

(KALB) - Tackett Curtis, Many’s four-star linebacker, has committed to the University of Southern California.

Curtis made the announcement on social media on July 18, 2022.

After a lot of consideration and thought I’ve decided to commit to the University of Southern California! I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me throughout this process and all of the programs that recruited me! #FightOn #USC ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bAU84ixsYX — TACKETT CURTIS (@curtis_tackett) July 18, 2022

Ohio State and Wisconsin were other options under consideration.

Curtis is coming off a season where he recorded 103 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery.

