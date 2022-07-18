Advertisement

Many’s Tackett Curtis commits to University of Southern California

Many's Tackett Curtis
Many's Tackett Curtis(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Tackett Curtis, Many’s four-star linebacker, has committed to the University of Southern California.

Curtis made the announcement on social media on July 18, 2022.

Ohio State and Wisconsin were other options under consideration.

Curtis is coming off a season where he recorded 103 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchitoches Police arrest individual with two counts of attempted second degree murder
Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff
Natchitoches Police mourn after losing one of their own
WATT matters
Cleco Watt Matters energy-savings campaign continues with a fourth focus area: Budget For It!
Officer died while on duty in downtown Natchitoches.
Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own
On Saturday, July 16, Cajunman Sneauxballs hosted a fundraiser event for Vidalia Junior High, a...
Food truck holds fundraiser for Vidalia Junior High

Latest News

Raising Cane's River Center, downtown Baton Rouge
Leaders hoping to bring professional hockey to Baton Rouge
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU takes podium on first day of 2022 SEC Media Days
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
2022 MLB Draft: LSU infielder Jacob Berry selected No. 6 overall by Marlins
Scotty Wennerstrom training young motocross riders
Professional supercross racer trains local racers at Hurricane Creek