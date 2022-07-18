Natchitoches Police mourn after losing one of their own

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Police Department:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - It is with saddened hearts that the Natchitoches Police Department announces the death of Officer Brian Olliff due to an unexpected medical event that occurred while working in the downtown district on the evening of July 16, 2022.

Officer Brian Olliff was a veteran officer with 20 plus years of dedication and service to our community. Please continue to keep his family and all that had the privilege of knowing Officer Brian Olliff in your thoughts and prayers.

We will release more details once funeral arrangements are set for Officer Brian Olliff.

Copyright 2022 NPD. All rights reserved.