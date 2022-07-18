New 988 mental health hotline officially launches in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new 988 suicide prevention hotline number in Louisiana officially launched Saturday, July 16.

With the launch, anyone dealing with a mental health crisis can dial or text the number 988 to get connected with a mental health professional. The number is designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911.

Experts say mental health is a serious issue in Louisiana. In the year 2020, the state tragically experienced more than 600 suicides.

“One in five people above the age of 12 has a mental health condition in the U.S.,” said Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips. “If you need help, know that you are not alone. It’s OK to not be OK. Mental health impacts everyone and we need to make sure those who need help have access to it.”

Officials say the new hotline will operate and take calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the United States. The operation is comprised of a national network of more than 200 local crisis centers, combining local care and resources.

The Louisiana Department of Health has contracted with two certified call centers to answer 988 calls in the state.

The Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, located in Bossier City, will field calls in area codes 318 and 337 covering north, central, and southwest Louisiana. VIA LINK, located in New Orleans, will answer calls for southeast Louisiana, covering area codes 504, 225, and 985.

