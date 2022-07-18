Professional supercross racer trains local racers at Hurricane Creek

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Motocross racers from around Central Louisiana had the chance to learn from a professional in the world of racing.

Supercross racer Scotty Wennerstrom spends his off time when he’s not racing across the nation at tracks like Hurricane Creek in LaSalle Parish training the next generation of racers. Wennerstrom said he trains kids starting at four years old all the way up to people in their 70s.

The Texas native has been racing for almost 30 years and looks forward to giving back to the sport that has given so much back to him.

“Even when I’m coaching these riders, it helps me too on my own riding,” said Wennerstrom. “I’ll see a rider do something wrong and in a certain situation, I’ll help him get better, and then I’ll be struggling and it’ll help me remember that I helped this rider and almost have the same concept to make myself better.”

Anyone interested in getting into motocross or getting out on a track locally, Hurricane Creek is open any day of the week with a $20 daily riding fee.

