Advertisement

Professional supercross racer trains local racers at Hurricane Creek

Supercross professional trains young riders
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Motocross racers from around Central Louisiana had the chance to learn from a professional in the world of racing.

Supercross racer Scotty Wennerstrom spends his off time when he’s not racing across the nation at tracks like Hurricane Creek in LaSalle Parish training the next generation of racers. Wennerstrom said he trains kids starting at four years old all the way up to people in their 70s.

The Texas native has been racing for almost 30 years and looks forward to giving back to the sport that has given so much back to him.

“Even when I’m coaching these riders, it helps me too on my own riding,” said Wennerstrom. “I’ll see a rider do something wrong and in a certain situation, I’ll help him get better, and then I’ll be struggling and it’ll help me remember that I helped this rider and almost have the same concept to make myself better.”

Anyone interested in getting into motocross or getting out on a track locally, Hurricane Creek is open any day of the week with a $20 daily riding fee.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchitoches Police arrest individual with two counts of attempted second degree murder
The body cam of a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office captured a fiery exchange...
Fiery exchange with former La. lawmaker caught on camera
Adron Perry Chandler
RPSO asks for help in finding missing person
Ben Waites
Cenla native scores all yes votes in AGT audition
Bastrop man killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
2022 MLB Draft: LSU infielder Jacob Berry selected No. 6 overall by Marlins
Potential Wildcats performing drills during LCU football camp.
Time to show out: LCU Football hosts fourth camp
ASH head football coach Thomas Bachman is excited and ready to kick off his first football camp.
ASH head football coach Thomas Bachman hosts first football camp
LSUA men's basketball after the buzzer-beater to top the LCU Wildcats in the hometown rivalry...
Ready for a Fresh Start: LSUA men’s basketball team itching to hit the court