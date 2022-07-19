Advertisement

Accused rapist attending Teen Challenge program leaves without court’s permission

Jacob Martin Michot
Jacob Martin Michot(RPSO)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man accused of sexual assault and rape for incidents with minors that happened last year, has reportedly checked himself out of a Teen Challenge program, after receiving a bond reduction and court-approved release to the program in June.

Jacob Michot, 20, is charged with five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of third-degree rape.

Just one month ago, Michot was in court to reduce a $250,000 bond on one of those charges. At that hearing, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman argued that there was a clerical error in the bond for the first two alleged incidents, and Michot’s bond was really supposed to be $1.75 million. Higgins argued that Michot should not have to post more bond for charges he already bonded out for.

In the end, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard allowed for Michot to be released on his own recognizance (ROR’d) for $1.75 million in bond obligations, reduced the $250,000 bond to $5,000 and allowed him to attend a year-long Teen Challenge program in San Antonio, Texas.

In a Motion and Order to Increase/Revoke Bond Obligation filed by Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman on Monday, Michot did so without the permission of the court.

Michot’s release to Teen Challenge on June 14 was not without stipulations. Beard released him with the understanding that any violation of Teen Challenge conditions would be considered a violation of his bond, and the court would revoke all bonds, taking him back into custody.

At the moment, there is no indication of when he left the program, what happened following his departure from the program or where he is currently located.

Michot is represented by George Higgins.

A show cause hearing on why Michot’s bond should be increased or revoked is set for Monday, July 25, 2022. Michot is required to appear at the hearing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shuttered Bistro on the Bayou restaurant in the England Airpark area of Alexandria, La.
Bank president vents about legal battle with “England Uneconomic Authority” over shuttered hotel, restaurant
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff
Funeral information for Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff
Officer died while on duty in downtown Natchitoches.
Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own
WATT matters
Cleco Watt Matters energy-savings campaign continues with a fourth focus area: Budget For It!

Latest News

Volunteers of America increasing presence in Cenla
Catherine Davidson
City Council President Catherine Davidson running for mayor of Alexandria
APD asking for information on July 9 homicide in Hope St. and Orchard St. area
Officer died while on duty in downtown Natchitoches.
Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own