Accused rapist attending Teen Challenge program leaves without court’s permission

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man accused of sexual assault and rape for incidents with minors that happened last year, has reportedly checked himself out of a Teen Challenge program, after receiving a bond reduction and court-approved release to the program in June.

Jacob Michot, 20, is charged with five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of third-degree rape.

Just one month ago, Michot was in court to reduce a $250,000 bond on one of those charges. At that hearing, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman argued that there was a clerical error in the bond for the first two alleged incidents, and Michot’s bond was really supposed to be $1.75 million. Higgins argued that Michot should not have to post more bond for charges he already bonded out for.

In the end, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard allowed for Michot to be released on his own recognizance (ROR’d) for $1.75 million in bond obligations, reduced the $250,000 bond to $5,000 and allowed him to attend a year-long Teen Challenge program in San Antonio, Texas.

In a Motion and Order to Increase/Revoke Bond Obligation filed by Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman on Monday, Michot did so without the permission of the court.

Michot’s release to Teen Challenge on June 14 was not without stipulations. Beard released him with the understanding that any violation of Teen Challenge conditions would be considered a violation of his bond, and the court would revoke all bonds, taking him back into custody.

At the moment, there is no indication of when he left the program, what happened following his departure from the program or where he is currently located.

Michot is represented by George Higgins.

A show cause hearing on why Michot’s bond should be increased or revoked is set for Monday, July 25, 2022. Michot is required to appear at the hearing.

