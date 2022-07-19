Advertisement

APD asking for information on July 9 homicide in Hope St. and Orchard St. area

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help concerning the shooting death of Deontay Gibson on July 9 in the area of Hope and Orchard Streets.

Police reported to the area on July 9 around 3:54 a.m. and found Gibson fatally shot.

If you saw or heard anything that night or know anything about this crime, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867 (443-STOP) or contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460.

