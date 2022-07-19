City Council President Catherine Davidson running for mayor of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Catherine Davidson, who currently serves as the president of the Alexandria City Council and represents District 4, has announced that she is running for mayor.

Davidson, a democrat, made the announcement on Monday night on social media and announced a campaign kickoff event for Tuesday night at a property she owns on Albert Street. In the announcement, Davidson wrote, “Join us for a look at the future!”

Davidson most recently won a Dec. 11, 2021 runoff race for her District 4 seat, completing the term that once belonged to Councilman Harry Silver, who stepped down early to retire. She defeated Lizzie Felter, also a democrat, by receiving 51% of the vote to Felter’s 49%. Felter announced last week that she would run again for the District 4 seat.

During her time in office, Davidson has gone head-to-head with Mayor Jeff Hall, who is running for re-election, on a number of issues. Davidson has been vocal about the current state of the Alexandria Police Department, she has pushed for raises for officers, and has repeatedly questioned diminishing officer numbers. In May, Mayor Hall filed two lawsuits against Davidson, who was pushing for an investigation into the administration for withholding information on the police department.

Of note, Davidson also ran for mayor in 2018, the year Hall won. Hall won outright (53%), defeating Davidson (11%) and Kay Michiels (36%), who once served as chief-of-staff for former Mayor Jacques Roy. Roy has announced he will run again this year.

