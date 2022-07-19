Advertisement

Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Fire crews have extinguished a transformer fire at the Hoover Dam.

A video shared on Twitter showed an apparent explosion that occurred at the dam Tuesday morning, KVVU reported.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, said the flames were extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade in about 30 minutes.

No visitors or employees were hurt as a result of the fire, and the bureau said there is no risk to the power grid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The engineering marvel was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression on the Nevada-Arizona border.

The National Park Service says more than 1 million people visit the dam each year.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shuttered Bistro on the Bayou restaurant in the England Airpark area of Alexandria, La.
Bank president vents about legal battle with “England Uneconomic Authority” over shuttered hotel, restaurant
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff
Funeral information for Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff
WATT matters
Cleco Watt Matters energy-savings campaign continues with a fourth focus area: Budget For It!
Officer died while on duty in downtown Natchitoches.
Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own

Latest News

Officer died while on duty in downtown Natchitoches.
Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own
ith two parents in the hospital with cancer, 16-year-old Sekope Sharitz has taken on the role...
‘This hit us hard’: 16-year-old works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the New York State Financial Control...
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court