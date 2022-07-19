Former Leesville, NSU pitcher Jonathan Harmon selected in MLB Draft

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With the 393 pick in the 2022 MLB Drat, the Cincinnati Reds picked RHP Johnathan Harmon.

The Reds used its 13th-round draft pick on a local RHP who played his high school ball at Leesville before continuing his career over at Northwestern State.

Congratulations to Northwestern State's Johnathan Harmon on being selected by the Reds in the 1⃣3⃣th round of the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ MLB Draft❗️#Southland60 | #ForkEm pic.twitter.com/ignDa3IXTA — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) July 19, 2022

During his time with the Wampus Cats, Harmon was a two-time honorable mention All-State selection and was named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Region team as a senior. Harmon would go on to become a Freshman All-American at NSU during the 2020 season after making four appearances as the Demons’ Sunday starter.

This past season, Harmon went 5-6 in 13 starts on the mound while striking out 49 batters in 79.1 innings of work. The Demons starter also posted a 3.52 ERA.

