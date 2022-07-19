Advertisement

Former Leesville, NSU pitcher Jonathan Harmon selected in MLB Draft

Johnathan Harmon allowed two earned runs in six innings Friday at Nicholls.
Johnathan Harmon allowed two earned runs in six innings Friday at Nicholls.(Credit: Chris Reich'/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With the 393 pick in the 2022 MLB Drat, the Cincinnati Reds picked RHP Johnathan Harmon.

The Reds used its 13th-round draft pick on a local RHP who played his high school ball at Leesville before continuing his career over at Northwestern State.

During his time with the Wampus Cats, Harmon was a two-time honorable mention All-State selection and was named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Region team as a senior. Harmon would go on to become a Freshman All-American at NSU during the 2020 season after making four appearances as the Demons’ Sunday starter.

This past season, Harmon went 5-6 in 13 starts on the mound while striking out 49 batters in 79.1 innings of work. The Demons starter also posted a 3.52 ERA.

