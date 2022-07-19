Former Leesville, NSU pitcher Jonathan Harmon selected in MLB Draft
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With the 393 pick in the 2022 MLB Drat, the Cincinnati Reds picked RHP Johnathan Harmon.
The Reds used its 13th-round draft pick on a local RHP who played his high school ball at Leesville before continuing his career over at Northwestern State.
During his time with the Wampus Cats, Harmon was a two-time honorable mention All-State selection and was named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Region team as a senior. Harmon would go on to become a Freshman All-American at NSU during the 2020 season after making four appearances as the Demons’ Sunday starter.
This past season, Harmon went 5-6 in 13 starts on the mound while striking out 49 batters in 79.1 innings of work. The Demons starter also posted a 3.52 ERA.
