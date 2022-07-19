Advertisement

POLL: Tell us if you have received your Alexandria utility bill yet

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last week, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall announced that most City of Alexandria residents will be sent their utility bill by Friday, July 22.

We want to know if any Alexandria residents have started to get their utility bills. Let us know:

(Please only vote if you are an Alexandria resident, thanks!)

