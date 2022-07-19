Senior Showcase: Lakeview’s Dillion Pikes leaped his way to the third best triple jumper in the nation

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - The Lakeview Gators’ Dillon Pikes is a three-sport star athlete. He plays basketball and football, but track and field is when he really separates himself from others. He said that he enjoys it because of the mental state that it brings him.

“Track is definitely my go-to sport,” said Pikes. “This sport brings me peace.”

This year Pikes has won the Class 2A triple jump, and a few weeks back, he went to Florida and finished third in nationals.

In the regionals, he broke the school record by jumping a 45.73. Pikes said he did not even know he did it until he got a phone call later in the evening.

“Actually, I didn’t know until later on that night my coach called me crying,” said Pikes. “We both were happy because of all the hard work we put in. I’m thankful that they have believed in me. That was a moment to remember for sure.”

His jumping coach, Syrena Edwards, has been with Pikes since the eighth grade, and she said that she is really impressed by how far he has come.

“His determination and the mindset to push through is what makes him special,” said Edwards. “I can always count on him to give me his best effort.”

Dillon Pikes has so much drive to him, but what pushes him the most is the loss of a family member.

“My cousin Kentrae Pikes passed away when I was in the eighth grade...motivated me,” said Pikes. “I know he is watching me, and I want to make him proud.”

Pikes said his cousin and the progression that was shown on the track will motivate him, even more, to be better in his senior year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.