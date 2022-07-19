Southland Conference Unveils 60th Anniversary Mark

FRISCO, Tx. (SLC) - Entering its sixth decade of academic achievement and competitive success, the Southland Conference began its 60th anniversary celebration by unveiling a commemorative logo on Tuesday.

“It’s an exciting time in the Southland Conference and it’s a great privilege to be a part of this league’s great history,” said Commissioner Chris Grant. “Our success over the span of sixty years is rooted in an enduring commitment to the well-being of our student-athletes, achieved with a singular focus on unity among our member schools, the relentless pursuit of excellence and the courageous willingness to tackle tough issues head-on.”

The mark, designed by Troika Media Group, features a shield shape that embodies the immense pride of our member institutions, student-athletes, fans and the overall region. The three stars represent a trio of the league’s key values: unity, resiliency and courage.

Founded on March 15, 1963, at the Baker Hotel in Dallas, five institutions of higher learning – known then as Abilene Christian College (now University), Arkansas State College (now University), Arlington State College (now the University of Texas at Arlington), Lamar State College of Technology (now Lamar University), and Trinity University – formed the new consortium that campus officials at the time stated, “will be guided by officials who aim to operate the conference on high academic levels and sound ethics.”

Nearly 60 years later, the league now consists of 10 institutions in Texas and Louisiana in Houston Baptist University, University of the Incarnate Word, Lamar University, McNeese State University, University of New Orleans, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, Texas A&M University-Commerce and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.