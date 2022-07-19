Volunteers of America increasing presence in Cenla

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, (KALB) - Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge has expanded into Central Louisiana and changed its name to Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana to reflect the expansion.

The expansion adds eight Central Louisiana parishes to the service area including: Rapides, Avoyelles, Grant, Catahoula, Concordia, LaSalle, Vernon and Winn, allowing the organization to offer assistance programs in underserved areas.

“I’m aware that of the eight parishes, seven of them are very rural and very poor, and we have access to resources that we think we can help them with,” said David Kneipp, President and CEO of VOASCLA.

The organization offers many assistance programs surrounding issues like affordable housing, behavioral and mental health services, children and family programs, as well as helping those dealing with homelessness and more, all aimed at assisting the most vulnerable. The addition of the eight parishes into the organization’s service area means an influx of resources and opportunities for assistance.

“We are very committed to making Central Louisiana a vibrant position for Volunteers of America and pushing those resources out. I mean with inflation like it is and the economy like it is, there is a lot of need out there,” said Kneipp. “People that are on fixed incomes and they go to the grocery store or the gas station, and prices are up 50 percent, 75 percent, 100 percent in some cases. They can’t make it on their own, and it’s not their fault.

For more information on assistance programs and how to access them, CLICK HERE.

